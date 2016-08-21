High chance for next tropical system this week

A couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic have the potential to develop this week.

As August's end draws near, the peak of hurricane season approaches. And this week, we are tracking two areas of tropical activity in the Atlantic that show signs of likely development.

A tropical wave, called Invest 99-L, was located about 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles on Sunday afternoon. 99-L was moving west-northwestward at a brisk 21 miles per hour.

Despite 99-L having issues with dry air over the next few days, 99-L has a medium chance to become a tropical system according to a Sunday statement from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). They say that conditions could become more favorable for 99-L's development later this week when it is expected to be near the southeastern Bahamas.

"We'll be keeping a close eye on 99-L and will be hoping for more northerly motion instead of westerly," commented WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "The sooner 99-L takes a curve to the north, the better our chances that it doesn't get into the Gulf."

Another tropical wave, called Invest 90-L, was moving westward near the west African coast on Sunday. 90-L has a high chance to become a tropical system over the next few days, said a Sunday NHC statement.

"Many forecast models, even those that are reliable in intensity forecasts, agree that 90-L could reach hurricane strength over the next several days," Williams said. "The good news is that it seems like 90-L could be steered northward pretty early on. Even if it does manage to intensify, if it takes a northerly track, it would be no threat to the US."

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fiona poses no threat to the U.S. mainland.

