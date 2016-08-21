Coast churches send supplies and prayers to flood victims

With the effects of the devastating Louisiana floods still being felt, Churches around the Coast are reaching out in various ways; particularly by sharing the power of faith based healing.

Pastor Jeff Ulmer of New Life Church in Biloxi closed his sermon Sunday morning with a reminder to sign up for an upcoming trip to the Baton Rouge area.

Ulmer, along with much of the congregation, remember how hard life was after Katrina hit nearly 11 years ago. But, they also remember the outpouring of support they received.

"We who have experienced much of that as recipients know how important it is to return that," said Ulmer, which is why the congregation is sending a caravan of supplies and volunteers to help rebuild another pastor's home in Denham springs.

"The church needs to be at its best when the world is at its worst," Ulmer said.

Another ministry down the road actually moved farther inland to avoid any future resemblance of the destruction Katrina brought.

"We have an intimate knowledge of the impact communities like ours can make on the lives of people who are facing circumstances like the people in Louisiana are, and that definitely motivates the sense of urgency and gives us knowledge of the sense of timing when needs come to be," said Rev. Robert Wetherington.

Christ the Redeemer, as well as many of the Episcopal churches on the Coast are matching the donations from an investment fund set up after Katrina as a 'pay it forward' fund to affected areas. Episcopal Relief and Development is also accepting donations that will go directly toward relief efforts.

