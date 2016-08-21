Mississippi State mascot Bully XX dies

Mississippi State mascot Bully XX, also known as Champ, died Sunday at the age of 11 from congestive heart failure. (Photo source: Twitter)

It'll be a sad start to the Mississippi State University football season this year after news broke Sunday morning that the team's mascot had passed away.

Bully XX, also known as Champ, passed away from congestive heart failure, announced the Mississippi State Athletic Department.

The post said Champ would have been 11 next month and served as the university's mascot from 2009 to 2015. According to Champ's guardian Lisa Pritchard, the bulldog enjoyed treats and drinking Gatorade, among other things.

The posts on social media began appearing immediately after the announcement that Bully had passed, with many people expressing their condolences to the bulldog, as well as to Pritchard and the Mississippi State family.

@msubullysmom @ahalford_17 @LGHalford Champ was so beautiful & such an incredible mascot. So very sad to hear the news. I'm so sorry. — MStateFan (@MState1276) August 21, 2016

RIP, Champ / Bully XX. Lots of great memories and great wins. @msubullysmom pic.twitter.com/91PDj3QSqy — Southern Tradition (@STTailgating) August 21, 2016

Champ was the twentieth dog to wear the distinguished title of Bully. During his time as mascot, he witnessed many great moments at Mississippi State, including the football's team's 2014 winning streak that propelled the college to the top of the Southeastern Conference.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.