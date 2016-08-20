'Singing Christ in the Psalms' kicks off in Gulfport

A weekend long seminar on the prayers and music of the Psalms began at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Gulfport on Saturday.

Martin Tel, director of music for Princeton's seminary school is leading the seminar.

Singers and musicians from seven church choirs spanning from Gulfport to Pascagoula put on a concert called, 'Singing Christ in the Psalms.'

Tel does the events all over the country, but it is his first in Mississippi.

"There are folks that have been here today from as far away as Mobile, Alabama and over to the state line to the west and several different denominations. So, it's more than just a Presbyterian event," said Robert Bruce.

The two-day seminar continues Sunday with a special worship service at 10:30 a.m., followed by a pot-luck luncheon.

