Community shows support at Pass Christian Pirate Day

Saturday was the fifth annual Pirate Day in Pass Christian, but it didn't consist of eye patches and mateys.

Instead, it was a day for the community to come out and show their support for the Pass Christian High School football team.

Along with selling fish plates and team shirts to raise money for the football's booster club, the high school football players helped with a skills camp for the younger recreational league players.

"They volunteer their time to come out here. Like I said, this is a great day for the community to come together. All my coaches, they're volunteer coaches - they do not get paid to do this - and then the high school kids they just got done playing last night and here they are turn around on a Saturday working these kids. It's just a great event for us," said Bret Bentz, City of Pass Christian Recreation Director.

Pass Christian Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers says the blended activity will teach the students fundamental skills in preparation for the little league season.

