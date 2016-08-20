Homeless Picnic feeds hundreds

Volunteers say they are already looking for additional ways to help. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The Shepherd of the Gulf charity organization put on its Fifth Annual Picnic for the Homeless Saturday afternoon.

A long line of people coiled around the Handsboro Community Center in Gulfport, which served as temporary cafeteria, dishing out hot meals and cold drinks.

Shepherd of the Gulf handed out various supplies such as toiletries, camping gear, and pet food.

"These people need some help. It's nice too, with the fellowship we have. Over the years you come to know some of the folks that you've seen more than once, but they're in need. It's nice to be able to help people," said board member Kim Flynn.

Several organizations assisted with the event, including the Soria City Lodge, The Mental Health Association of South MS, and Shear Beauty Hair Salon.

Hair stylist Deborah Spain and her two sons regularly volunteer in the community.

"I feel like I've been blessed in my life, so I like to bless other people anyway. We feed the homeless all the time," Spain said.

Spain says a lot of people overlook the importance of a haircut.

"For instance, if they have a job interview, if they walk in like this, chance is they're not going to get the job. But if they come in clean cut, then they have more of a chance," the stylist added.

As summer comes to a close, volunteers are already looking for new ways to help.

"It's [about] to become the cold months and we're trying to coordinate something again, to come out here again," said Soria City Lodge member Charles Pruitt. "I think it's important to help the homeless; to let them know that there's someone out here that still cares."

