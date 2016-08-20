Vancleave man charged with leaving the scene after bicycle fatality

Jason Michael Salisburg, 26 of Latimer, was killed early Saturday morning after a truck hit him while he was riding his bike. (Photo source: Facebook)

Jackson County Sheriff's Department are investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Saturday morning in St. Martin.

According to officials, the victim, 26-year old Jason Michael Salisbury of Latimer, was riding a bicycle on Tucker Road near the intersection of Pine Ridge Road when he was struck by a Ford F-150 shortly before 1 a.m. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of the vehicle left the scene and turned on Deneen Road.

Officers found the suspect standing outside his vehicle on Deneen Road shortly after the accident. The driver Dylan Anthony Bullock, 23 of Vancleave, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatality. Authorities say more charges against Bullock are pending.

Bullock is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

