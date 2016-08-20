Wreck shuts down I-10 in Harrison County

The eastbound lane of I-10 was closed for hours Saturday morning after a crash in Harrison County. (Photo source: Mississippi Highway Patrol)

An accident Saturday morning on I-10 near the Menge Avenue exit in Hancock County caused major traffic delays after the eastbound lane had to be closed. (Photo source: WLOX)

A crash on I-10 Saturday morning shut down part of the interstate in Harrison County.

CAUTION HARRISON COUNTY the right lane of I10 EB W of County Farm Rd will be closed up to 2 hrs to clear the scene @WXXV25 @WLOX @sunherald — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) August 20, 2016

The accident happened around 9 a.m. in the eastbound lane near mile marker 27. The eastbound lane of I-10 is currently shut down between Menge Avenue and County Farm Road.

BREAKING: I-10 Eastbound traffic is at a standstill after a severe car accident. pic.twitter.com/5B6WOchPTg — Victor Williams (@VictorWLOX) August 20, 2016

Officials say it was a two-vehicle crash with injuries. The lane remains closed as police work to clear the scene.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jerick D. Peck, 21 of Baton Rouge, was traveling east bound in a white 2010 Ford F-350 when he apparently ran off the road, causing his vehicle to flip several times.

CAUTION!!! Harrison County!!! 2 vehicle crash with injuries on I10 27MM road is shut down! Expect delays @WXXV25 @WLOX @sunherald — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) August 20, 2016

Peck had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Garden Park Hospital in Gulfport with life-threatening injuries. He was later transported to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.