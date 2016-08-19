Cold front makes a run for the coast

Tuesday morning's forecast shows the front stalled out across the coast. As the front runs out of cool air, it will instead bring rain showers and storms to the Gulf Coast.

Temperatures on Monday morning behind the front will cool into the 60s. Meanwhile, coastal Mississippi will remain in the mid to lower 70s.

A cold front is expected to move southward across the Southeast early next week.

With Friday night football underway, it almost feels like fall is in the air. In fact, parts of the southeast region will get a taste of fall next week thanks to an approaching cold front.

But, not everyone should get their hopes up.

By Monday, this cold front is expected to be moving southward across central Mississippi. Behind the front, folks in central and north Mississippi will experience drier and slightly cooler air, with morning low temperatures near the state capitol dropping into the mid 60s early next week.

Unfortunately, the front is expected to stall by the time it reaches the Mississippi coast.

"It's still August, so cold fronts typically don't make it all the way down to the coast quite yet," commented WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Instead of bringing cooler or drier air to South Mississippi, this front will mainly serve to boost our rain chances around the beginning of next week."

Despite a cold front expected over the area on Monday, we're not really going to get a cooldown. Just rainier. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/vcv5bSCtST — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 20, 2016

"The official calendar start to autumn is still about a month away," Williams pointed out. "So, we remain locked into a hot & humid summer-like pattern down on the Gulf Coast. Though, it will be nice for our friends upstate to get a preview of what's to come."

Just because late-August cool downs are unlikely, doesn't mean they're impossible. Some may remember a cold front moved through our area last year during the month's final week.

"Last year's late-August front actually managed to bring record-cold temperatures to the South Mississippi area," recalled Williams. "Biloxi hit a record-low of 64 degrees on the 26th and Gulfport hit a record-low of 61 degrees."

Oh well. Maybe next cold front will be the one to bring us a fragment of fascinating fall air.

