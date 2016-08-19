Some city leaders want to see OS turn into city manager form of government

Some city leaders want to see a change to the form of government in Ocean Springs.

According to Alderman Mike Impey, an effort is underway to turn the "current strong council weak mayor form of government" into a city manager form of government.

A city manager form of government would make the current full-time mayoral position part time. Impey says he, other alderman, and some citizens are in favor of the change.

"You get someone who is a professional manager. It also tends to take the politics out of some of the issues.

The city manager can come to you and say to you, 'Here is what we need to do,' and you hope that's based on a professional opinion and not politics. More communities are doing this. You run it more like a business. They serve outside the protection of civil service and so if they are doing good job you keep them on, and if they don't want that person because they are not doing a job you expect them to do you let them move on."

For the effort to pass Ocean Springs, residents would have to approve it on a ballot. Impey says the effort is nothing personal against mayor, but rather what is best for the City of Ocean Springs.

