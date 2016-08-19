Special election will be held to fill vacant Ward 1 council seat in Diamondhead

Diamondhead voters in Ward 1 will head to the polls next month to elect a new city council representative.

Sean Tindell, attorney for the Diamondhead City Council, announced Thursday that Councilman Joe Lopez resigned his seat. Tindell said Lopez and his family recently relocated, and he has been unable to return to his ward.

A special election will be held on Sept. 27 to fill the council seat vacated by Lopez.

The city is now looking for qualified Ward 1 residents to fill the seat. Candidates must be registered by Sept. 7 to be considered for the ballot.

For the full list of special instructions to qualify for the Ward 1 council seat, click here.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.