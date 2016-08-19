D'Iberville residents fed up with road construction

It's a project that's been in the works for several months.

"Reminds me of Biloxi streets right now, except we don't have the mud and the sand," said D'Iberville resident Edwin Lessard.

The City of D'Iberville is repaving some of the roads in the Forest Cove neighborhood, and some of the residents feel like the work isn't going the way they imagined.

"Terrible, terrible work. You can see out in front of my yard, all the garbage from all the potholes that they keep filling up with dirt and rocks that keeps washing out," said Edwin.

"I just want them done," said Barbara Lessard.

The city was supposed to be done with the paving project around the beginning of August. City manager Clay Jones said the job is taking a long time, because it's being done the right way.

"Any time you have a project of that magnitude, some issues are going to arise. Instead of just paving the road, we knew that if we paved the road, it would be over the curbing. So, we had a company actually come in and mill the road to bring the road down, and we repaved a lot of the curbing," said Jones.

The Lessards say it's been awhile since they've even seen a single construction worker on the job.

"It's been almost two weeks, and they haven't done any work out here. They came real quick, cleaned it up, scraped, and then the next thing you know, this is the way it's been," said Edwin.

Jones said the city is just waiting on the paving company to complete the project.

"We've had a bit of a rain delay, and we've done our part. It's one of those things where we're trying to do what's right for the neighborhood and do it right the first time," said Jones.

Jones said the roads should be paved and ready sometime next week, depending on weather conditions.

