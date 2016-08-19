Man charged in crash that killed man sentenced to prison in separate case

A Florida man was sentenced to the maximum five years in prison Friday for running from Biloxi police and causing a crash on Hwy. 90 on Aug. 27, 2014.

Jeremy Shane Fogleman, of Destin, FL, may have been sentenced to prison, but his legal troubles are not over yet. He is accused of running from Gulfport police, running a red light, and causing a fatal crash in July 2015.

That crash claimed the life Edward Frederickson.

Fogleman, 37, is still behind bars at the Harrison County jail in relation to that case. He is charged with several felonies, including possession of methamphetamine and felony fleeing in a motor vehicle causing death.

District Attorney Joel Smith said a jury found Fogleman guilty of felony failure to stop a motor vehicle on Aug. 10.

During the two-day trial, Biloxi police Officer Spurgeon Crosby testified he tried to pull Fogleman over because of an obscured license plate in East Biloxi, but he did not stop.

Fogleman led several officers on a high-speed chase through the streets of Biloxi. Crosby said he ran multiple red lights and drove faster than 80 mph on Division St. and Hwy. 90.

The chase came to an end when Fogleman ran the red light at Beauvoir Rd. and hit a car occupied by two people. The driver testified he and his wife suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and their car was totaled.

Smith said Fogleman told officers he ran because he knew he had an arrest warrant in Florida for felony eluding law enforcement.

Fogleman represented himself during the trial, according to Smith, and requested leniency in his sentence and expressed remorse for his actions.

Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker argued the court should designate the charge as a crime of violence and impose the maximum sentence. Judge Roger Clark agreed with the prosecutor.

“When a person flees from the police in his automobile at a high rate of speed, there is a substantial likelihood that serious bodily injury or even death may occur,” said Baker. “The perpetrator risks not only his life, but the lives of the officers in pursuit and the innocent citizens sharing the roadway.”

Under Mississippi’s newly enacted violent crime statute, Fogleman will not be eligible for parole.

Fogleman’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 3. There, he will be arraigned on charges of fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle causing death, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, possession of methamphetamine, and perjury.

