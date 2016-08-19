Diamondhead City Council approves nearly $775,000 for road work

During an Aug. 18 meeting, Diamondhead City Council officials approved nearly $775,000 in road improvement projects.

According to a release, the contract to repave 25 roads throughout the city during the next 90 days was awarded to Land Shaper of Gulfport. The $482,120 project includes the following roads: Alakoko Place, Makiki Place cul-da-sac, Kalipekona Way, Alawai Avenue, Amoke Drive, Anahola Place, Auka Place cul-da-sac, Kome Drive, Hana Court, Kalae Street, Kahala Drive, Ewa Street, Ewa Place, Gulf Club Drive South of the water tower, Laie Street, Laie Place, Moanalua Way, Manini way, Kailua Place and cul-da-sac, Diamondhead Drive East between Aupuwi Place and Apona Street, Diamondhead Drive East between Anahola Place and Hana Court, Mauna Loa Place, and Gex Road.

Additionally, the council also approved a $292,500 contract for work on a new access road from E. Aloha Drive to Diamondhead Drive East. The contract was awarded to Twin L Construction. Partially funded through a Small Municipalities grant, the project will be completed in 120 days.

Leaders say the access road will improve traffic in the area, and "create greater access to shopping amenities."

The council also plans to utilize grants to build a roundabout at Diamondhead Drive East and Golf Club Drive, as well as put up lights at the Exit 16 interchange.

