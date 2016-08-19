Long-time educator found dead in Moss Point

Thomas Williams looks over at the house where his brother, Willie C. Williams, was discovered stabbed to death. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Residents in Moss Point are shocked by the murder of long-time educator Willie C. Williams, who was found stabbed to death at his home Friday afternoon.

Family and friends began gathering near the home on Charles Street, near Frederick, as soon as word got out of his death.

“It’s just a shock because he didn’t bother nobody. Nobody,” said long-time neighbor Ivory Holloway. “He was just a friendly person. If he seen you, he spoke and then he went on. I just don’t understand why someone would do him like that. It’s sad. Real sad.”

Williams' body was discovered by friends who had been trying to reach him since Wednesday. They found his door open and his truck gone. Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung says the stolen car was found later in the afternoon on Shortcut Road.

Willie's brother, Thomas E. Williams, is still in shock.

“He was not a bad person,” Thomas said. “This is a brutal murder here. No reason. No reason at all.”

Joseph Let was a former student for the long-time teacher and principal throughout the district.

Williams’ cousin Courtney Goldsmith says his death is sad not only for the family, but the city as well.

“I’m actually devastated because he was well known. Well loved. He was a pillar in the community,” she said. “He was very strict on children. He wanted everybody that was somebody to be somebody.”

McClung says that although no one is in custody, police do have leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711, or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

