Pascagoula High School briefly placed on lockdown Friday

Pascagoula High School was briefly put on lockdown Friday morning after a former student came on campus and got into a “minor altercation” with a student. That’s according to Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich.

The former student reportedly came on campus around 8 a.m. and told office staff he wanted to see a former coach.

Rodolfich said the man left the office and walked into the cafeteria, which is nearby. That’s where the “altercation” with the student happened, officials said.

Rodolfich said school administrators tried to detain the man, but he ran off toward the football stadium. That’s when administrators locked the school down and called police.

The man was quickly arrested. Rodolfich said the school district has filed trespassing charges against the man.

No one was hurt during the incident, and the lockdown only lasted a few minutes.

Rodolfich said the school district is reviewing safety procedures to make sure something like this does not happen again.

