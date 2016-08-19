Stone Co. to pay more for emergency response from Wiggins Fire Department

The Wiggins Fire Department will continue to respond to emergencies when needed outside city limits, according to Chief Jody Hatten.

Stone County had been paying the city about $22,000 annually for its service in the county for several years.

This year, the city requested an increase in those funds to continue that response. County and city officials have been in negotiations.

Pending an official agreement at the beginning of next week, the county will be increasing the funds it provides to the city starting in October.

