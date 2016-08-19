New ambulance delivered to Stone Co. Hospital

This state of the art response vehicle was built specifically for Stone County in about six months. (Photo source: WLOX)

Stone County Hospital is celebrating its newest addition. The hospital just added a brand new ambulance to its fleet.

This state of the art response vehicle was built specifically for Stone County in about six months. It has the latest and greatest technology in mobile medical response on board.

Hospital officials tell WLOX it will replace an aging ambulance already in the fleet. The shifts and personnel will remain the same as they've been since the most recent reduction in service.

There will still be two ambulances responding during the day and one at night.

