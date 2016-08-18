Ramirez, Ortega help Shuckers extend win streak to three games - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ramirez, Ortega help Shuckers extend win streak to three games

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Nick Ramirez hit his 12th home run of the season, and Angel Ortega tacked on his third homer this year to lead the Biloxi Shuckers to a 7-1 win over the Mobile BayBears Thursday night.

After fouling off numerous pitches from BayBears starter Cole Johnson in the first inning, Ramirez deposited the 11th pitch of the at-bat to the opposite field over the wall in left. The two-run blast put Biloxi (22-30, 61-60) back in the lead after Mobile scored the first run of the game just minutes prior.

Shuckers starting pitcher Taylor Jungmann didn't paint a Picasso-esque performance in the box score, but it was effective enough to keep the Shuckers in the lead after the first inning. He struck out five and only gave up one earned run despite walking seven.

Biloxi added two more runs in the second on an RBI single by Ortega and an infield RBI single from Brett Phillips.

Ortega extended the lead to 7-1 in the sixth with a three-run homer.

The Shuckers have now won three consecutive games for the first time since July 13-15. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly