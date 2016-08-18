Ramirez, Ortega help Shuckers extend win streak to three games

Nick Ramirez hit his 12th home run of the season, and Angel Ortega tacked on his third homer this year to lead the Biloxi Shuckers to a 7-1 win over the Mobile BayBears Thursday night.

After fouling off numerous pitches from BayBears starter Cole Johnson in the first inning, Ramirez deposited the 11th pitch of the at-bat to the opposite field over the wall in left. The two-run blast put Biloxi (22-30, 61-60) back in the lead after Mobile scored the first run of the game just minutes prior.

Shuckers starting pitcher Taylor Jungmann didn't paint a Picasso-esque performance in the box score, but it was effective enough to keep the Shuckers in the lead after the first inning. He struck out five and only gave up one earned run despite walking seven.

Biloxi added two more runs in the second on an RBI single by Ortega and an infield RBI single from Brett Phillips.

Ortega extended the lead to 7-1 in the sixth with a three-run homer.

The Shuckers have now won three consecutive games for the first time since July 13-15.

