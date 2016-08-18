Friday Night Football Showdown ready to start the high school season

WLOX is ready to cover the Coast with the start of the 2016 high school football season. You can tune-in to the Friday Night Football Showdown on WLOX ABC-CBS at 10:15 for 20 minutes of game highlights and scores.

A full slate of games kickoff all across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Shrimp Bowl at Biloxi High has a double-header beginning at 5:00 p.m. with the Long Beach-Gulfport game. Following the Admirals-Bearcats clash the St. Stanislaus-Biloxi is slated to begin between 8:00 and 8:15 p.m.

The Admirals return veteran players on defense and key players are back on the offensive side of the ball, led by quarterback Cleveland Ford.

The Biloxi Indians begin their second season under veteran head coach Bobby Hall who says his passing offense will be highly improved. Wide receiver Tim Jones returns for his senior season and he's expected to be a key weapon for the Indians.

St. Stanislaus has built one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. Senior quarterback Myles Brennan is ready to continue his torrid passing pace. According to MaxPreps stats, the LSU commitment led the nation in passing as a sophomore and ranked fourth in the nation last season. Rockachaws head coach Bill Conides has quality receivers with tight end Chase Rogers leading the way. Rogers is a Tennessee commitment.

All other games will start at 7:00 p.m.

Ocean Springs has a tough assignment hosting highly ranked Brandon at Greyhounds Stadium.

Rivals Moss Point and Pascagoula clash at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula in the Battle of the Cats. Pascagoula head coach Lewis Sims is a graduate and former head coach at Moss Point. He has guided the Panthers to five straight wins over the Tigers. Moss Point head coach Willie Brown will try ending the losing streak on Friday. He's 0 and 2 against the Panthers.

The Bay High at West Harrison game features two new head coaches. Benji Foreman has taken over the Tigers reins and Tracy Rogers is now directing the Hurricanes.

Poplarville travels to St. Martin. The Hornets feature a solid running game while the Yellow Jackets have senior quarterback Wayne Overmann III returning. He split the starting role with Tyler Polk last season. This year Overmann is the main quarterback.

