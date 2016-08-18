Community helps repair Vietnam veteran's home - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Community helps repair Vietnam veteran's home

PFD donated the labor to help repair the home. (Photo source: WLOX News) PFD donated the labor to help repair the home. (Photo source: WLOX News)
Jenkins says he feels blessed that others have stepped up to help. (Photo source: WLOX News) Jenkins says he feels blessed that others have stepped up to help. (Photo source: WLOX News)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Sixty-eight-year-old David Jenkins moved into his home on Frederick Street right after Hurricane Katrina. Other than a few needed minor repairs, Jenkins says the home was in good shape.

"When Hurricane Isaac in 2012 hit, that's what really took the toll on the house," said Jenkins.

Since the storm, Jenkins has been dealing with gaping holes in his ceiling that were only getting bigger and letting water in when it rained. Desperate, the vet applied for loans and other assistance to no avail.

"I would wake up in the morning every time and I said, 'Lord, just make some kind of way for something to happen for me' and he made it," said Jenkins.

Jenkins' son, Derrick McDougal, moved in with his father around five months ago. He remembers the struggle his dad faced each day.

Derrick reached out to the community for help and received numerous donations. The Pascagoula Fire Department offered free labor and now, the work is underway. 

"With my dad waking up everyday, and this is all he talks about. 'My house, my house, my house.' And now he's getting the help that he needs," said McDougal.

Derrick and his dad said their prayers have been answered and they couldn't be more grateful. 

"It's just a bunch of great guys that'll drop what they're doing to come and help somebody in some serious need," said Shannon Poole. "That's what we try to do. We just try to help people from all walks of life. Anybody that needs help and we find out about it we try to do the best we can with what we have."

Work on the house will be completed within days, as additional donations from individuals and businesses pour in to help repair the interior of the home.

A Gofundme account has been set up to help fund the effort.

