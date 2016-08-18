Popp's Ferry Bridge reopens to traffic following accident

Just before noon, first responders were on the scene of an overturned vehicle with a woman trapped inside. (Photo source: WLOX)

Traffic is starting to flow again on the Popp's Ferry Road Bridge over Biloxi's Back Bay. Just before noon, first responders were on the scene of an overturned vehicle with a woman trapped inside.

Three cars were involved, and at least two people were taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.