Gulfport casino site approved by MS Gaming Commission

The developers who want to open Gulfport’s next casino cleared their first hurdle.

We just heard from the head of the Mississippi Gaming Commission. About an hour ago, his agency approved Gulfport Gaming Development’s site approval request.

That approval means the land Gulfport Gaming controls near Jones Park is a legal gaming site.

The company can now move forward with plans to design, build, and open a casino at the foot of Hwy. 49 and Hwy. 90.

Robert Lubin is the developer behind Gulfport Gaming Development. Earlier this year, he told the Gulfport City Council he’d like to build a $140 million casino resort on land adjacent to Jones Park and the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor.

