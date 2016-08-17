Taylor, Ortiz support Shuckers in win over BayBears

With a Southern League playoff spot unlikely, the Biloxi Shuckers have begun to turn their focus into becoming spoilers in the South Division, defeating the Mobile BayBears 3-2 Wednesday night.

Mobile (26-24, 66-53) is in a race with the Mississippi Braves for the final playoff spot in the South, but the BayBears dropped to six games behind the M-Braves.

Nineteen games remain in the regular season for the Biloxi Shuckers, who are 11.5 games behind the Braves. Tyrone Taylor's ninth homer of the season helped Biloxi earn a second-straight victory.

Luis Ortiz, who was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers in the trade involving Jonathan Lucroy, pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball with two strikeouts in his first appearance with the Shuckers.

Stephen Kohlscheen notched his 19th save of the year and lowered his season ERA to 2.20.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.