Reese wins silver medal in Rio - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Reese wins silver medal in Rio

Brittney's family and friends were gathered at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church to watch her compete in her third and possibly final Olympic games.(Image Source: WLOX News) Brittney's family and friends were gathered at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church to watch her compete in her third and possibly final Olympic games.(Image Source: WLOX News)
Gulfport's Island View hotel tower - illuminated in the colors of America as Olympian Brittney Reese represents Mississippi in Rio. (Image Source: WLOX News) Gulfport's Island View hotel tower - illuminated in the colors of America as Olympian Brittney Reese represents Mississippi in Rio. (Image Source: WLOX News)
With every jump, the crowd watched in anticipation and erupted with applause as she landed in the sand. (Image Source: WLOX News) With every jump, the crowd watched in anticipation and erupted with applause as she landed in the sand. (Image Source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Brittney Reese now has an Olympic silver medal to add to her gold. She placed second in the long jump competition, but she's still first in the eyes of her fans.Reese's family and friends were gathered at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church to watch her compete in her third and possibly final Olympic games.

With every jump, the crowd watched in anticipation and erupted with applause as she landed in the sand.She definitely made her mark in Rio, but most importantly, she made her family proud.

"She's probably a little bit disappointed, but she's probably overall still happy with what she's done, because to come this far from having the surgery and still to get second place, that's still wonderful," said Reese's older sister, Kimyata Young. 

In September, Reese will return to Gulfport to host a track and field clinic at Gulfport High School. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

