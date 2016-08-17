Ocean Springs SD adopts flooded Louisiana school

Collection bins are now set up at the front entrances of each school. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The Ocean Springs Greyhounds are showing their giving spirit. On Wednesday, the district announced it is adopting a school in Denham Springs that flooded.

As word began to spread about the flood relief drive at all seven Ocean Springs campuses, donations came through the doors of Magnolia Park Elementary.

"Many of us here at the school have family members over there. Some of us are from southeast Louisiana. We have roots there," said Magnolia Park Elementary Assistant Principal Ann-Marie Porter. "After Hurricane Katrina, we had truckloads of supplies that came for us."

The tragedy hit close to home for the principal of Magnolia Park. Alison Block's sister-in-law is the assistant principal of Denham Springs High, which flooded. Not only did Porter's school flood, so did her home.

"It just made me warm and fuzzy all over," said Block. "We have so many giving people in our community and it's amazing to watch us give back to others.

Block shared the news about the donations with her sister-in-law, Shana Giddens, through FaceTime.

"That is awesome - I can't - I have no words," said Giddens. "I think that's wonderful, that's why I love my sister-in-law. That's fantastic! I can't even begin to thank you enough. No words will be able to thank you enough for everything."

Collection bins are now set up at the front entrances of each school, and the flood relief drive ends Aug. 31. The district is also collecting money at Thursday night's community pep rally, and Friday's football game to purchase gift cards for the flood victims.

