Louisiana flood victims evacuate to Kiln

As flood waters in Louisiana begin to recede, the healing and recovery efforts begin for thousands of displaced residents.

Some evacuees have taken refuge in South Mississippi.

"We talked to the National Guard when we got the chance, and they said even if I am going into labor I just have to have the baby at the house," said displaced resident Carolyn Carney, who is staying with her fiancee's family.

Eight months pregnant and in need of financial help, Carnley is frustrated because the Red Cross will only provide immediate assistance if she goes back to a shelter in Louisiana.

Her fiancée, Jordan Kinchen, says going back is not an option.

"The shelters we did have were completely full and I just stayed in my vehicle and kept moving to higher ground," noted Kinchen, who says getting out of the flooded state was difficult. "They declared everyone to evacuate, but people were trapped - we couldn't get food. We got a box of MRE's ate on that for three days."

Kinchen says their relatives had no hesitation when it came to taking them in. But for now, all the young couple can do is fill out paperwork for assistance and wait.

"I think it's kind of messed up that I called the governor's office and they said it wasn't a state of disaster, and it's all over the news that it is," said Carnley.

Carnley says it seems like mass confusion with long wait times to try to get any government assistance or answers.

