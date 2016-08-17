Gautier Thrift Store helps flood relief effort; discourages clot - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gautier Thrift Store helps flood relief effort; discourages clothing donations

Harris-Hankton says it is important to donate the right supplies. (Photo source: WLOX News) Harris-Hankton says it is important to donate the right supplies. (Photo source: WLOX News)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

Even though Aug. 17 is National Thrift Store Day, one Jackson County thrift store has its focus on helping those affected by the devastation in Louisiana. 

It's a common sentiment among people in South Mississippi when they talk about the massive flooding in the neighboring state.

"It reminds me of the what happened with Katrina in New Orleans, and also the devastation we saw here in Mississippi," said Gautier Thrift Store owner, Carolyn Harris-Hankton. "I wanna be a blessing and I want to help."

But that Harris-Hankton warns that, as with Katrina, it's important to donate the right supplies. When it comes to donating clothes, the store owner says it's best to hold off. 

"They had the clothes out, tons of them from all over the country, but they were sitting them out and the rain was destroying them," Harris-Hankton added. 

That's why she says it makes sense to go through places, like thrift stores, with experience in flood relief. 

"I have tons of clothes, but I know that's not what they need right now," said Harris-Hankton. "So, I've implemented a fund and I'm asking customers to donate."

Her first goal - help the victims with the initial shock by sending water and cleaning supplies. Once it makes sense to start sending clothes, Harris-Hankton says she'll do just that. 

"Mrs. Carol has a heart of gold and not only does She give items, but She gives herself," said Marcia Fisher, who works next to the thrift shop. 

Gautier Thrift Store, located at 2707 Hwy. 90, Suite 8, is accepting donations during regular business hours. For additional details, call 228-627-8333.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly