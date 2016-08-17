WLOX Editorial: Government actions should be open to the public

Recently the Bay St. Louis Council forced the shutdown of a video camera that was live streaming on the internet a city council budget planning session. The next day the council acknowledged a State Attorney General opinion which showed they were wrong.



The camera can stay on for anyone to see and hear the business of the Bay St Louis city government. Mayor Les Fillingame was right all along when he said the budget session is a public meeting. The business of local government is the business of the people.

Turning off cameras or closing doors for a discussion on how they plan to spend the taxpayers' money is plain wrong. Electing people to office does not give them a free hand to act in secret.

Government actions should be open to the public and therefore open to public scrutiny. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

