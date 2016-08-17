MGCCC unveils Athletic/Education Complex in Perkinston

It's an impressive complex. If there's one word to describe the massive building it would be...Wow!

When it comes to community colleges Mississippi Gulf Coast can boast of having the finest Athletic/Education complex in the entire state. Maybe the entire nation.

Dr. Mary Graham, President of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, along with Vice President Dr. Ladd Taylor and Bulldogs head coach Chad Huff cut the ribbon.

Dr. Graham said, "What we're trying to do is create a climate, create an atmosphere, an environment of appreciation and excellence. We have truly raised the bar in terms of athletics at Gulf Coast Community College."

There's a first-class locker room for the players, meetings rooms, coaches offices, a top-notch training facility, spacious press box and two suites that can be rented out.

"We feel like we're the best Community College in the country when it comes to the classroom, as well as on the football field, facilities, "said Huff. "It's only going to help us in recruitment."

Dr. Graham said Mississippi State has rented one of the suites on September 8 when Gulf Coast opens at home. Southern Miss has rented a suite for the Bulldogs second home game and Ole Miss will rent a suite for the third home game.

Besides the Athletic/Education Complex, there's a new baseball stadium under construction. It should be completed by December.

