WLOX Editorial: Remember, it could have been us

It could have been us. In reality, it almost was us. We got several inches of rain in South Mississippi last week when a tropical weather system was over us. Fortunately for us, this weather system drifted about 100 miles to the west.

But our fortune, turned into terrible disastrous misfortune for our neighbors in Louisiana. Eighteen to 26 inches of rain fell on them in 72 hours. We all know the result - tens of thousands of homes flooded. Personal belongings gone. And often the victim's nearby support group are victims themselves with no material way to help one another.

Thousands of you have already jumped in to help by donating supplies and money. But the need is great.

As you think about donating supplies at one of the many Mississippi locations or donating money to the American Red Cross, United Way or others designating money for the flood victims, please remember it could have been us.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

