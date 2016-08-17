Hancock Holding Company pledges millions to help LA flood victims

The company is donating $60,000 to the Louisiana Flood Relief Fund, the United Way of Acadiana, and the Community Foundation of Acadiana. (Photo source: Hancock Holding Company)

A Gulfport based company is pledging millions of dollars to help flood victims in Louisiana get back on their feet.

Hancock Holding Company is offering millions in low-interest special disaster assistance, deferred payment loans to help businesses and residents rebuild. The company is also donating $60,000 to the Louisiana Flood Relief Fund, the United Way of Acadiana, and the Community Foundation of Acadiana.

“When a disaster hits, we come together to help each other. That’s what we do here,” said Greater Baton Rouge Regional President Robert Schneckenburger. “We’ve created opportunities for people and communities in the Gulf South for more than a century of good times and tough times. Right now, we want to help create opportunities for people to recover from this devastating disaster.”

Schneckenburger said flood victims can get information about the special loan program from their local bank or by visiting: www.hancockwhitney.com/emergency-assistance.

