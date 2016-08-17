MDEQ puts four more sections of the Mississippi Sound under water contact advisories, bringing the total to nine sections not safe for swimming. (Photo source: WLOX)

There are now nine sections of the Mississippi Sound not safe for swimming. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued four water contact advisories Wednesday afternoon.

The new advisories are for Edgewater Beach in Biloxi from DeBuys Road east to Edgewater Avenue, East Courthouse Road Beach in Gulfport from Courthouse Road east to Tegarden Road, Pass Christian East Beach from Espy Avenue east to Hayden Avenue, and Lakeshore Beach near Lakeshore Drive in Bay St. Louis from the Silver Slipper Casino eastward to Poinset,

Five other areas of the Mississippi Sound remain under Water Contact Advisories issued earlier. They are for Waveland Beach from Oak Boulevard east to Favre Street, Gulfport East Beach from Tegarden east to Anniston Avenue, Biloxi West Central Beach from Travia Street east to Iberville Drive, Front Beach in Ocean Springs near Martin Avenue from the Yacht Club eastward to Jackson Avenue, and Shearwater Beach in Ocean Springs from Weeks Bayou east to Ashley.

MDEQ warns if you swim in these parts of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick.

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for human contact again.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.