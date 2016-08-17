Fazzio's bringing feed and supplies to Louisiana - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fazzio's bringing feed and supplies to Louisiana

A tractor-trailer is filling up with feed for animals in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. (Photo source: WLOX News) A tractor-trailer is filling up with feed for animals in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. (Photo source: WLOX News)
Fazzio says he hopes even more people will donate to the cause. (Photo source: WLOX News) Fazzio says he hopes even more people will donate to the cause. (Photo source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

When you walk into Fazzio's Home and Farm Center on Highway 53, it's hard to miss the large feeding trough full of donated supplies near the check-out counters.

Owners say supplies have been coming in non-stop since the drive was announced at the beginning of the week. But, supplies aren't all that Fazzio's is collecting. Outside, a tractor-trailer is filling up with feed for animals.

"In flood water, the grass is pretty much underwater, and so we felt like we needed to send some hay and feed over," said owner, Kenny Fazzio.

According to Fazzio, the devastation in Baton Rouge and the surrounding rural areas will leave a lot of animals without much help. The store owner hopes that donating hundreds of feed and bales of hay can help fill that need.

"Well, at one time we needed help," said Fazzio.

Others in the community feel compelled to give, as well. Joe Shimp made a monetary donation as soon as he heard about the effort to send food for the animals.

"We need to take care of them. They can't take care of themselves. They're helpless," said Shimp.

Shimp, who says giving is second nature for the area, wasn't surprised to hear about the effort. According to Fazzio, someone already committed $1,000 to the cause, and he hopes even more people will bring in anything they have.

"Every little bit helps," said Fazzio.

Fazzio is planning a trip to the affected areas at the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

