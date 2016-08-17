Marine Corps commandant tours Ingalls Shipyard

Neller says the ships are the most beautiful and capable ships the Navy. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Marine Corps commandant paid a visit to "America's shipyard" on Wednesday.

Gen. Robert Neller toured Ingalls shipbuilding in Pascagoula, and spoke about military readiness and the ongoing war against terrorism. The Marine Corps commandant had kind words for the men and women who build the finest warships in the world.

“This is hard work. It's hot, it's demanding. It's physically tough. So the people here, I've got a lot of respect for them and I appreciate what they do. And I know they appreciate and support their military, and do everything they can to give the best capability to the United States,” said Neller.

The top Marine admits he's partial to the amphibious ships; calling them the most beautiful and capable ships the Navy.

“It can do things across the range of military operations from humanitarian assistance, to disaster relief, to rescuing people at embassies to high end combat.”

Speaking about the war against terrorism, General Neller says one challenge facing the military is keeping terrorism an "away" game, rather than a "home" game.

“I'm not going to talk about the politics. That's up to the American people to decide, and they'll make their choice come this November. But....we've been at war for 15 years since 9/11. We've worked our equipment pretty hard. Are we safe? I think we have the finest military on the face of the earth because we've got great young men and women that want to wear this uniform,” said Neller.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.