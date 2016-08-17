Faith, Hope & Charity: Hurricane Camille victims remembered on storm's anniversary

Three unidentified victims of Hurricane Camille - known only as Faith, Hope and Charity - are shown respect with the placement of wreaths at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)

It's a ceremony that takes place each year on the anniversary of one of our nation's deadliest storms. Three unidentified victims of Hurricane Camille - known only as Faith, Hope and Charity - are shown respect with the placement of wreaths at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport where they are buried.

The 1969 storm claimed 150 lives in Mississippi. Organizers of the ceremony say it's important to keep the devastation of storms like Camille in our memories to remind us of their destructive force, so we can better prepare for the future.

