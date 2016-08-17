Injuries reported in rollover crash on Hwy. 49

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler on Hwy. 49 near Duckworth Rd. Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.

According to police, a Jeep Liberty crashed into an 18-wheeler while attempting to change lanes in front of the vehicle. Upon impact, the Jeep flipped sideways and overturned.

The driver, who is pregnant, an adult male passenger and two children riding in the back seat where taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Wreck on 49 near Lyman Community Center. 18 wheeler and SUV. Injuries. No fatalities. pic.twitter.com/9x159NWA68 — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) August 17, 2016

“It could have been much worse. What a blessing that it ended up that people are going to go get checked out, and hopefully they’ll be OK,” said Joey Pilgrim, who owns the company the 18-wheeler belongs to.

No charges have been filed, the accident is currently under investigation.

