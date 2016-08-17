Pink Hearts Fund 'wiped out' by alleged embezzler - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pink Hearts Fund 'wiped out' by alleged embezzler

Melinda Rosetti-Spence (Photo source: Long Beach Police Department) Melinda Rosetti-Spence (Photo source: Long Beach Police Department)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

JoAn Niceley turned to her friends on Facebook Thursday morning to find comfort amid the agony of an embezzlement case. "I know that God has a plan," she wrote. "He is already working overtime to help get Pink Hearts Funds and me through this."

A day earlier, a Long Beach woman accused of embezzling $235,000 from the Pink Hearts Fund was arrested by police. The woman in custody is Melinda Rosetti-Spence. Niceley noted the suspect was the treasurer of the nonprofit organization.

The money reportedly disappeared over the last year and a half.

"She was a friend and a wonderful volunteer," Niceley wrote Thursday night. "I had no idea of the embezzlement that was taking place. We are all in shock." 

Rosetti-Spence is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

Niceley, still in shock, recounted the experience of getting a call from the bank about insufficient funds to cover a check. She said she visited the bank this week and was devastated when 135 checks were laid out before her; checks where someone had forged her name.

"I had this very heavy feeling in my chest and thought I would surely have a heart attack or a stroke," Nicely said.

"This is a very difficult time for me and all the volunteers at Pink Hearts Fund," Niceley tells her Facebook friends. "Our account is wiped out. We do have a good inventory and can work with that for awhile."

Friends responded with words of encouragement. "You are right, God IS in control," one woman wrote on Niceley's Facebook page. "He will take care of this situation and turn things around. He will take care of Pink Hearts Fund."

Nicely founded the well-known organization 10 years ago. It provides wigs for women battling breast cancer.

She is a cancer survivor who has faced ongoing health issues in recent months. She said that's part of the reason her friend and treasurer was given more responsibility within the organization.

Though the road to recovery may be tough for Pink Heart Funds and its founder, Niceley is already encouraged by the support she's receiving from friends and the community.

During our visit, a cancer survivor stopped by the Hope Chest store in Long Beach to give Niceley a hug and hand her a cash donation.

"We're going to get through this," said a determined Nicely, with that ever present smile still painting her face.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly