South Mississippians help feed flood victims through Operation BBQ Relief

Several cities, churches, and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast are taking donations to send to areas in Louisiana that have been devastated by floods over the past few days.

Kurt Robinson drops off supplies in Gulfport to send to flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)

On the first day, volunteers served nearly 10,000 meals, and they expect to exceed that number by several thousand Wednesday. (Photo source: Fred Salinas)

Operation BBQ Relief is currently in Hammond, Livingston and Baton Rouge serving hot meals to Louisiana flood victims and first responders. (Photo source: Fred Salinas)

Several South Mississippi pit masters and volunteers are part of the Operation BBQ Relief deployment in Hammond, LA. (Photo source: Fred Salinas)

Help comes in all forms. Sometimes it even smells like smoked porky goodness.

Operation BBQ Relief is currently in Hammond, Livingston and Baton Rouge serving hot meals to Louisiana flood victims and first responders. Several South Mississippi pit masters and volunteers are part of the deployment.

#LAflood day 1: Servicing shelters in Hammond & Baton Rouge. 9,900 meals 2day; 10-12k tmrrw. Txt DONATEOBR to 41444. pic.twitter.com/ct6zdLzc87 — Operation BBQ Relief (@OpBBQRelief) August 17, 2016

On the first day, volunteers served nearly 10,000 meals, and they expect to exceed that number by several thousand Wednesday.

If you'd like to help, you can volunteer by texting "OBR" to 51555. You can also give a financial donation by texting "DONATEOBR" to 41444. That will direct you to a mobile page to donate. You can also donate online at https://operationbbqrelief.org/

These BBQ experts say a donation of $20 can feed 20 people during a time of crisis. Since May of 2011, Operation BBQ Relief has served more than 700,000 meals in 19 states. It was founded in May 2011 in response to a need for relief efforts in tornado-stricken Joplin, Missouri.

