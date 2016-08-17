Mississippi's generosity on its way to Louisiana flood victims - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi's generosity on its way to Louisiana flood victims

These are some of the relief supplies heading to Louisiana (Photo Source: WLOX News) These are some of the relief supplies heading to Louisiana (Photo Source: WLOX News)

    Wednesday, August 17 2016
    Kurt Robinson drops off supplies in Gulfport to send to flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)Kurt Robinson drops off supplies in Gulfport to send to flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Several cities, churches, and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast are taking donations to send to areas in Louisiana that have been devastated by floods over the past few days.

    Several cities, churches, and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast are taking donations to send to areas in Louisiana that have been devastated by floods over the past few days.

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The sun just peeked over the eastern horizon. Three 18-wheelers sat in the Flying J's parking lot at Canal Road. So did two trailers packed with cleaning supplies and bottled water. Within minutes, those vehicles would roll west, carrying hope and help to Louisiana flood victims.

Inside the trucks were donations from South Mississippians. The City of Gulfport and its fire department coordinated this One Coast, One Relief effort. The items they collected will be driven to Livingston Parish, an area of Louisiana decimated by the weekend floods.

Gulfport is the first city to send supplies to the Bayou state. It's not the only city. Just about every South Mississippi community has a relief effort underway, giving you multiple opportunities to drop off a donation and help Louisiana flood victims. D'Iberville has its own convoy of relief vehicles heading to Denham Springs Wednesday morning.. That crew will be on the road at the same time the Gulfport relief team heads west.

