WATCH NOW ON GMM: Relief coming to flood victims

This morning the Gulfport Fire Department is packing up and heading to Baton Rouge to bring much needed supplies to those affected by this weeks flooding. It is part of the One Coast One Relief program. Tune in to Good Morning Mississippi right now for Doug Walker's live report.

Meteorologist Tommy Richards says today's forecast calls for dryer, possible showers and thunderstorms. Catch his full forecast right now on GMM. >> http://shout.lt/1n28

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.