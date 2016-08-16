High School Football Report: Hancock Hawks ready to take flight Friday night

Could there be another Favre on this year's Hancock Hawks football team? Head coach Rocky Gaudin was an assistant coach when Brett Favre played at Hancock North Central.

Gaudin has a veteran quarterback calling the shots in 2016. Steven Good is about the size of Brett when he played for the Hawks. He's a 6' 2", 190-pound senior.

"We feel like he's made a lot of strides. We're looking for good things from him," Gaudin said.

Good has two quality receivers. One is 6' 2", 190-pound senior Heath Dedeaux. He made 24 catches for 381 yards and three touchdowns before he broke his collarbone in the fifth game last season.

"You've got to have good routes," said Dedeaux. "I have good coaches. They teach me to run perfect routes. I think that helps a lot. You've got to have good hands."

Tight end Chase McDonald stepped up in Dedeaux's absence last season and hauled in 23 catches for 279 yards and a touchdown.

Junior running back Marquis Cherry is expected to have a breakout season using his quickness coming out of the backfield.

On defense, sophomore linebacker Trenton Ladner returns after making 73 tackles in 2015.

Senior linebacker Ray Ladner has excellent size. He's ready to add to his 42 tackles he piled up in 2015.

"Feel pretty strong about our defense this year. We've got people who have experience, and we work really well as a team," said Ray.

Hancock missed out on the playoffs in 2015. If the Hawks can avoid the injury bug, Hancock should be highly competitive this season.

"We think we've got a really good football team this year, "said Gaudin. "We're looking for good things to happen to us."

Hancock entertains Pass Christian at 7 p.m. Friday in the Kiln.

