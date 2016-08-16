Brett Favre: Hometown Hall of Famer honored at Hancock High

2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame member Brett Favre was back in the Kiln Tuesday afternoon. The former Hancock North Central High School quarterback was honored by Hancock High as part of the "Hometown Hall of Famer" program. (Photo source: WLOX)

2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame member Brett Favre was back in the Kiln Tuesday afternoon. The former Hancock North Central High School quarterback was honored by Hancock High as part of the "Hometown Hall of Famer" program.

The high school that each member of the 2016 Hall of Fame class attended is receiving a special plaque.

Favre drove up in a Ford truck and made his way onto Favre Football Field at Hancock High School, with the Hawks players present. He later spoke to Hancock coaches and players and unveiled the Hall of Fame Plaque that will be located somewhere at the stadium.

Favre said he'll always be a Hawk, remembering where his football career began. He had some insight for high school football players who want to succeed in life.

"Believe in yourself. Work hard as you possibly can and give it all you've got. You only have one shot," Favre said. "Twenty-five, thirty-years-old is usually too late to go back and to it over. So, it's pretty simple."

Favre said he never lost sight of where he's from. His dad was a longtime head coach at Hancock North Central and guided Brett's early football career before he went on to play four seasons at Southern Miss.

"It's kind of neat to come back, especially to come back in this fashion," said Favre. "You're representing Hancock and they're receiving their due, as they should, because without Hancock, we're not having this conversation. So, It's pretty neat."

He also recognized myself and former Biloxi Sun Herald sports reporter Doug Barber from his days at Hancock North Central to Southern Miss and in the NFL.

"A.J. and Doug, I've known them for 30 something years," stated Brett. "I'm 46-years-old and I've known both of these guys since I could walk. So, yeah, they have covered me and they're like family. Much like everyone here. I see a lot of familiar faces that I grew up with and that's the neat thing about coming back because we're all family."

Favre said his Gold Jacket he wore at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio was at the cleaners. He said officials wanted him to wear the jacket today, he said... in this heat absolutely not. Brett always feels comfortable in sports gear, shorts and sneakers.

Favre said it was nice to see former Southern Miss head football coach Jim Carmody in Canton, Ohio. He said he hadn't seen coach Carmody in years and it was nice to catch up with his first college coach. He said playing at Southern Miss gave him the opportunity to start for four years where he guided the Golden Eagles to a number of upset wins. That playing experience gave him an edge that paved the way for his Hall of Fame NFL career.

Favre spent the night at Hancock High. His daughter is a senior at Oak Grove and the Lady Warriors battled Hancock in volleyball where Brett and his wife took in the game.

