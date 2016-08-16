Fans cheer on Brittney Reese as she qualifies for Olympic long j - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fans cheer on Brittney Reese as she qualifies for Olympic long jump finals

Brittney Reese's sister looks on in anticipation waiting for her sister to jump. (Image Source: WLOX News) Brittney Reese's sister looks on in anticipation waiting for her sister to jump. (Image Source: WLOX News)
An indoor long jump competition, minus the running start, added some playful competition to the festivities. (Image Source: WLOX News) An indoor long jump competition, minus the running start, added some playful competition to the festivities. (Image Source: WLOX News)
Reese will go for her second gold medal Wednesday night in the finals. (Image Source: WLOX News) Reese will go for her second gold medal Wednesday night in the finals. (Image Source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

It was one jump and done for Brittney Reese. The Olympic gold medalist from Gulfport, qualified for the long jump competition Tuesday night with her first jump.

City leaders helped organize a watch party for Reese at Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant was decorated with red, white, and blue. The servers even sported patriotic garb with their uniforms. An indoor long jump competition, minus the running start, added some playful competition to the festivities. And there was even a place to snap a selfie with a life-size Brittney cut out.

Even with all the fun off the screen, the focus was still on Brittney qualifying. Her sister says it's been four long years of training, surgery, and recovery for Brittney, but Tuesday night in Rio, she gave it all she had.

"I talked to her earlier today. She did say she had like a little cold because of the rain and then it got real real hot in Rio. She said she felt fine, just a little bit congested, but you really couldn't tell anything was wrong with her with that jump. She looked like she was just ready to go," said Kimyata 
Young, Brittney Reese's older sister. 

Reese will go for her second gold medal Wednesday night in the finals. If she wins, she will be the first woman to win back to back golds in the long jump.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.
    

