Well-known Biloxi attorney celebrates 95th birthday

Clare Honsby still practices law at the age of 95. (Photo source: WLOX News)

A celebration for a well-known Biloxi attorney who won't let age slow her down.

Clare Hornsby turned 95 years young on Tuesday.

"I'm happy to be here and I hope I made a difference in many lives and I think I bring everybody back to God," said Hornsby.

She started practicing law 71 years ago and was among the first female attorneys in Mississippi. She still goes to work everyday.

Hornsby was inducted into the Ole Miss Hall of Fame earlier this year.

She got a bit emotional at the outpouring of love from family and friends.

"It's a wonderful, wonderful experience to have this many people that love to come here, I just can't get over it," said Hornsby.

Hornsby is known for wearing a tiny mouse on her shoulder and for her trademark stockings. Tuesday, she wore the pair her late husband first bought for her.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.