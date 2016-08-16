Pascagoula joins LA flood relief efforts

Several cities, churches, and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast are taking donations to send to areas in Louisiana that have been devastated by floods over the past few days.

Kurt Robinson drops off supplies in Gulfport to send to flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)

The drop off location at the police department is available 24/7. Other drop-off sites are open during regular business hours. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pascagoula is the latest coast city to join in on Louisiana flood relief efforts. (Photo source: WLOX)

"This could of easily been us, if the storm would have stopped, slowed down just another 50 miles to the east," said Pascagoula Police Public Information Officer Doug Adams.

Donations are now starting to pour into the number of collection sites set up across the city.

"They can drop off stuff here at the Pascagoula Police Department, the three fire stations we have located around the city, and the recreation center located on Pascagoula Street," Adams said.

They're teaming up with local churches as drop off points, too.

"We've partnered with First Baptist Church Pascagoula and First Baptist Church Moss Point," Adams said.

"In these initial days, as many people on the coast know, there's certain supplies that people need immediately just to get you through these terrible first days," said First Baptist Church Pastor Jay Cook.

Their target location is Hammond, Louisiana, where flooding continues to displace hundreds.

"The government is absolutely going to step in at some point, but they've got so much red tape to go through," said Pascagoula Fire Chief Donnie Carlson.

Organizers say they don't need donations of clothing or food. The most helpful items to donate include cleaning supplies, water, Gatorade, buckets, mops, and bleach. And thanks to Turf Masters Lawn Care, they'll also have a way to transport the supplies.

"We've got some enclosed-bodied trucks, and we have a 32 foot goose-neck trailer that we can haul materials and supplies down," said Turf Masters President Steve Jordan.

They're planning to send crews later this week and then again as necessary.

Click here for a full list of South Mississippi locations collecting donations for Louisiana flood relief.

