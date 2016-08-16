CMR considers new speckled trout rules - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

CMR considers new speckled trout rules

The fisheries staff told the commission that enacting such changes could bring a significant change in the health of the fishery in just a few years. (Photo source: WLOX) The fisheries staff told the commission that enacting such changes could bring a significant change in the health of the fishery in just a few years. (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

If you fish for speckled trout in Mississippi, get ready for some stricter regulations. The Commission on Marine Resources is looking at raising the minimum length and lowering bag limits for that most popular game fish.

“Overall, gulf wide, there's a decline in all the states, and there's actively aggressive management toward spotted seatrout in Mississippi,” said Dr. Paul Mickle as he presented the CMR with a stock assessment report on the seatrout population.

Marine biologists say speckled trout numbers are on the decline. The most popular game fish in the state is being overfished.

“We can change our fishing mortality. Fish that are being removed from fishing. As managers, we can control this, and this is what we should discuss today,” Mickle told the commission.

The changes required to help the species rebound are rather dramatic and would put Mississippi in a rebuilding stage.

“It would then be considered a population that is overfished and is continuing to go overfishing. To stop that, we would basically have to cut the harvest in half. That's as simple as I can put it,” said Matt Hill, who works for DMR’s fisheries division.

“Is bag limit on the table? Yes. Is minimum size on the table? Yes. Is slot limit on the table? Yes,” said DMR Executive Director Jamie Miller.

“Everything is on the table,” said CMR chairman Richard Gollott. “We need to rebuild our speckled trout fisheries. So, you know, we're going to look at everything.”

In years past, it was concerns about commercial fishermen hurting the speckled trout population. Now, the focus is on recreational fishermen and the increasing fishing pressure for this popular species.

“The pressure, that effort is continuing to increase. We just have to look into the future and make sure that the measures we put in place now will still protect our resource in the future.” said CMR commissioner Steve Bosarge.

“If we can put the correct management options in place, we feel like we can rebuild this fishery and we can rebuild it quickly,” said Hill.

The commission will consider proposed regulations for speckled trout fishing at its September meeting. The proposed changes include increasing the minimum size from 13 to 14 inches and lowering the bag limit from 15 fish to 12, or even 10.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly