Moss Point girls powerlifting team flaunts championship rings

For a team that did not exist two years ago, the girls powerlifting team at Moss Point High School has accomplished something remarkable. They won the state 4A powerlifting championship.

During a ceremony at the high school Tuesday, the 12 team members were presented their championship rings. They were surrounded by proud family members, friends, and school administrators.

The girls credited their teammates for their stunning success, as well as their coach.

In winning the state title, several of the girls set state power lifting records in the process. With five seniors returning next year to an experienced team, the coach feels they'll be able to contend again for another state title.

