Stringent regulations could be in store for speckled trout fishermen

The fisheries staff told the commission that enacting such changes could bring a significant change in the health of the fishery in just a few years. (Photo source: WLOX)

Speckled trout fishermen may soon be facing stricter regulations regarding the minimum size and how many fish they can keep.

The Commission on Marine Resources is poised to take action after receiving a thorough stock assessment report which shows the numbers of spawning trout are on the decline, due primarily to increased fishing pressure.

Commissioners have agreed to consider a variety of tighter regulations for recreational trout fishermen, including possibly raising the minimum length from 13 inches to 14 inches and reducing the bag limit from 15 fish to 12.

The fisheries staff told the commission that enacting such changes could bring a significant change in the health of the fishery in just a few years.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.