Man gets 30 years for shooting Gulfport police officer - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man gets 30 years for shooting Gulfport police officer

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
Corey Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. (Photo source: WLOX) Corey Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A man who shot a Gulfport police officer twice at close range was sentenced to 30 years behind bars, but he could be out before then.  

Corey Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was originally charged with attempted murder, which can carry up to a life sentence. On the day of trial, that charge was amended as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors. Instead, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, and was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. 

Defense Attorney Michael Crosby said if his client is a model prisoner, he could be eligible for "earned release" sometime before serving his entire sentence.

The shooting happened early on the morning of November 23, 2014. When a patrol officer tried to stop a vehicle at the intersection of 20th Avenue and 42nd Street, the driver took off and drove several more blocks before stopping in a driveway. Then, Johnson and several others ran from the vehicle into the nearby neighborhood. 

Officer Dolton Bradley chased the fleeing suspects into a backyard where he was able to catch the defendant and hold him. 

"During this attempt, the defendant brandished a 9 mm handgun and shot Officer Bradley two times at point blank range in the upper abdomen. Officer Bradley was able to take the weapon from the defendant and throw it out of reach. After being shot, Officer Bradley was still able to hold the defendant until other officers arrived," said ADA Matthew Burrell. 

When the defendant was finally detained, other officers with the Gulfport Police Department rushed Officer Bradley to Gulfport Memorial Hospital where he was rushed into emergency surgery to control the bleeding and treat a punctured lung, torn intestine, and broken ribs.

"The actions of Dolton Bradley and his fellow officers that night were nothing less than heroic. They were a true representation of the highest and best qualities of our local law enforcement," District Attorney Joel Smith said. "It is vital to the success of our community that we support the men and women that protect us. The sentence handed down by Judge Bourgeois today sends a strong message that we take this crime seriously and will punish those who commit them."

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly